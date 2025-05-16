Qatar, US Strengthen Strategic Relations During Trump's Visit To Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: In light of the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani welcomed President of the United States HE Donald Trump in Doha, as part of a state visit during May 14-15, 2025. This visit announced several new milestones that strengthen and expand on the existing bilateral relationship between the two friendly and strategic countries.

Cooperation on regional issues

The State of Qatar and the United States of America work closely to address global and regional challenges. During the visit, President Trump recognized Qatar's continued efforts in supporting regional peace and praised its contributions as a frontline partner in global counterterrorism, violent extremism and a critical contributor to crisis diplomacy. The meeting addressed ongoing regional developments in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon.

President Trump expressed his appreciation towards the consistent mediation efforts of Qatar and Egyptian counterparts that resulted in the release of the American hostage, Edan Alexander.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to securing a lasting ceasefire and stability in Gaza and the return of the remaining hostages.

Qatar has welcomed President Trump's intention to lift the sanctions imposed on the Syrian Arab Republic, considering it an important step towards supporting stability, prosperity, and peace for the Syrian people. Both countries stressed the importance of countering terrorism, denying territorial access to hostile actors, and preventing Syria from becoming a base for regional threats. They also discussed the need to support inclusive governance to ensure long-term national cohesion and prevent renewed sectarian conflict. In support of Syria's current transition, both nations engaged in further discussions to enhance humanitarian cooperation and respond to their urgent needs.

Enhancing security through defense and law enforcement cooperation

The State of Qatar and the United States of America maintain a strong defense and security partnership that is built on shared values and operational trust.

During the visit, President Trump visited Al Udeid Air Base (AUAB) and the Forward Headquarters for the US Central Command.

Expanding on the existing strong defense partnership, the two countries finalized the following agreements: Letter of Intent on Defense Cooperation between the Qatari Ministry of Defense and US Department of Defense; General Atomics MQ-9B Letter of Acceptance, under which Qatar purchased MQ-9B systems which will enhance Qatar's and the US military's; and the FS-LIDS Counter UAV system Letter of Acceptance, this deal establishes Qatar as the first international customer for Raytheon's Fixed Site - Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aerial System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS).



Qatar and the United States launched several law enforcement cooperation initiatives on information sharing, joint security, and law enforcement training. The two nations further finalized the following agreements: Letter of Intent between Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and Palo Alto Networks Company; Letter of Intent Between Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and Dell Technology and Solutions LLC; Letter of Intent on the Field of Developing Innovation and Security Vehicles and the Exchange of Knowledge and Expertise Between Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and Unplugged Performance, Inc; and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar Represented by the General Directorate of Information Systems and International Business Machines Corporation Qatar LLC.

Fostering economic collaborations

The State of Qatar and the United States of America have a historically strong economic relationship, which serves as a basic pillar of the broader bilateral relationship. Qatar maintains a highly diversified investment across various sectors in the United States. During the visit, an agreement between Qatar Airways and Boeing aircraft was concluded. The Letters of Intent, MoU's, and agreements signed during this visit are set to further strengthen and expand the economic partnership between the two countries.

Advancing technology and AI

The State of Qatar and the United States of America explored opportunities for technological cooperation in high-tech sectors, particularly AI, semiconductors, and digital security. The two nations have agreed to explore alignment on export control mechanisms for critical technologies.

Advancing strategic energy partnerships

The State of Qatar and the United States of America share a longstanding partnership in the energy sector, rooted in mutual interests and strategic cooperation. Qatar has actively invested in energy infrastructure in the United States, which reinforces America's energy security and industrial strength.

Cooperation in educational development

The State of Qatar and the United States of America share a longstanding educational cooperation, which continues to serve as an important component of the bilateral relationship. This partnership is reflected in the presence of six esteemed American universities operating in Qatar Foundation's Education City, as well as the growing number of Qatari students pursuing educational opportunities at institutions across the United States.



Qatar Foundation has renewed its partnership agreements with Carnegie Mellon University and Georgetown University for an additional ten years, reaffirming a shared commitment to advancing long-term academic collaboration and institutional partnership. This renewal reflects a continued dedication towards fostering long-term academic collaboration, cross-cultural understanding, and mutual respect between the State of Qatar and the United States.



Enhancing employment through strategic investment

The pivotal agreements signed during the visit of President Trump to Doha reflect a shared commitment to fostering growth and stability through our meaningful partnership. Over the years, Qatar has invested in critical sectors such as defense, energy, and advanced technologies. Qatar's strategic engagements with the United States directly support job creation and workforce development across the United States. These investments help to contribute to long-term industrial resilience and innovation.



Joint declaration of cooperation

During the visit, the State of Qatar and the United States of America signed a Joint Declaration of Cooperation that fosters the strategic relationship and advances mutual interests. The declaration reflects both nations shared commitment to advancing long-term strategic partnership, enhancing cooperation across various sectors and promoting mutual prosperity. This step underscores the depth of the relationship between Qatar and the United States and reaffirms their dedication to dialogue, innovation, and global stability.