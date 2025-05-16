403
ICC Chief Temporarily Steps Down Until Misconduct Inquiry Concludes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 16 (KUNA) -- The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has temporarily stepped aside on Friday until a sexual misconduct probe against him is concluded.
A statement by the ICC said Karim Khan will take leave until the end of the external investigation, which began late last year, and his deputy prosecutors will run the office in his absence.
Previous media reports cited a document outlining accusations against Khan, understood to include unwanted sexual touching and "abuse".
Khan has denied the allegations, which were reported to the court's governing body in October last year.
"My decision is driven by deep and unwavering commitment to the credibility of our Office and the Court, and to safeguard the integrity of the process and fairness to all involved," he reportedly said in the letter.
Shortly after the allegations became known last year, when Khan asked the ICC's watchdog, the Independent Oversight Mechanism (IOM), to conduct an internal investigation into the claims. (end)
