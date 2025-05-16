Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab League, African Union Tackles Sudan, Somalia, And Libya Unrest


2025-05-16 07:04:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 16 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmad AbulGheit, met with African Union Commissioner Mahmoud Ali in Baghdad on Friday to discuss the situations in Sudan, Libya, and Somalia.
The meeting aimed to strengthen relations and coordinate actions between the two organizations, according to Arab League's Spokesman Jamal Rushdi.
The two sides also delved into on the crisis in Sudan, emphasizing its impact on neighboring countries, and the need for a unified approach to address it.
The discussions also covered the deteriorating security situation in Tripoli, Libya, and concerns about declining funding for the African Union Mission in Somalia.
Both sides agreed to continue close cooperation. (end)
Legal Disclaimer:
