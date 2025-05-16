Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KBA Chief: FIBA Congress 'Important Platform' To Exchange Experiences


2025-05-16 07:04:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Kuwaiti Basketball Association, Dhari Barjas said on Friday that the congress of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) in Manama is an important platform to discuss and exchange experiences.
This came in a statement by Barjas during the main session of the congress, which was attended by 180 national federation representatives, and more than 500 sports figures from around the world.
He said that Bahrain hosting the Midterm congress of the FIBA reflects the kingdom's status as a distinctive destination for hosting such global sporting events, and enhances the Federation's capabilities.
He praised the commitment of the board of directors of FIBA, chaired by Sheikh Saud Al-Thani, to develop a long-term strategic plan for the advancement of the game and its continuous efforts to support and enhance it.
The main session of the FIBA congress began in Manama earlier today, featuring a presentation that introduced Bahrain, highlighting its history and status as a preferred destination for global sporting events. (end)
