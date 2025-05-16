403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KBA Chief: FIBA Congress 'Important Platform' To Exchange Experiences
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 16 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Kuwaiti Basketball Association, Dhari Barjas said on Friday that the congress of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) in Manama is an important platform to discuss and exchange experiences.
This came in a statement by Barjas during the main session of the congress, which was attended by 180 national federation representatives, and more than 500 sports figures from around the world.
He said that Bahrain hosting the Midterm congress of the FIBA reflects the kingdom's status as a distinctive destination for hosting such global sporting events, and enhances the Federation's capabilities.
He praised the commitment of the board of directors of FIBA, chaired by Sheikh Saud Al-Thani, to develop a long-term strategic plan for the advancement of the game and its continuous efforts to support and enhance it.
The main session of the FIBA congress began in Manama earlier today, featuring a presentation that introduced Bahrain, highlighting its history and status as a preferred destination for global sporting events. (end)
maa
This came in a statement by Barjas during the main session of the congress, which was attended by 180 national federation representatives, and more than 500 sports figures from around the world.
He said that Bahrain hosting the Midterm congress of the FIBA reflects the kingdom's status as a distinctive destination for hosting such global sporting events, and enhances the Federation's capabilities.
He praised the commitment of the board of directors of FIBA, chaired by Sheikh Saud Al-Thani, to develop a long-term strategic plan for the advancement of the game and its continuous efforts to support and enhance it.
The main session of the FIBA congress began in Manama earlier today, featuring a presentation that introduced Bahrain, highlighting its history and status as a preferred destination for global sporting events. (end)
maa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment