Pakistan, UK Discuss Regional Situation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 16 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Friday discussed regional situation during a meeting between Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and U.K. Foreign Secretary, Rt. Hon. David Lammy here in Islamabad.
According to a statement by the PM Office, the U.K Foreign Secretary during his official visit to Pakistan called on the premier at PM House in Islamabad.
While reaffirming Pakistan's firm commitment to upholding the ceasefire understanding with India, the Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan had exercised great patience and restraint in the face of India's baseless accusations and unprovoked aggression.
He reiterated that in exercise of the right to self-defense, "Pakistan's response was measured, proportionate and targeted."
He reaffirmed Pakistan's strong desire for peace in South Asia, while defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.
PM Sharif expressed his satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-UK ties and reiterated his desire to enhance bilateral cooperation across all spheres.
The British Foreign Secretary congratulated the Prime Minister on the ceasefire understanding and said, "The UK would continue to play a constructive role for promotion of peace and stability in the region," said the PM Office.
The visit by the UK Foreign Secretary comes days after Pakistan and India agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire following days of intense military exchanges killing several civilians and military personnel. (end)
