Canadian Stock Traders Relax On Victoria Day

U.S.

Monday

Economic Lookahead

U.S. leading economic indicators (April)

Featured Earnings

Trip Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) (Q1) EPS of 76 cents, compared to 74 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: RYAAY) (Q4) EPS for loss of 66 cents compared to loss of 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (Q1) EPS for 93 cents. compared to $1.09 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Markets closed for Victoria Day

Tuesday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) (Q1) EPS of 12 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) (Q3) EPS of 41 cents, compared to 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) (Q2) EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.24 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (April) CPI rose 2.3% on a year-over-year basis in March, down from a 2.6% increase in February. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI was unchanged in March.

Featured Earnings

Coveo Solutions Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to a gain of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Lion One Metals Ltd (V) (Q3) EPS of two cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.

POET Technologies Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of seven cents, compared to a loss of 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

The Westaim Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of 99 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday U.S. Featured Earnings

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE: SMFG) (Q4) EPS of seven cents, compared to 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:

MUFG)(Q4) EPS of three cents compared to 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) (Q1) EPS of 90 cents, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead New Housing Price Index (April) The index was unchanged in March, on a month-to -month basis, compared with a 0.1% rise in the prior-year month.

Featured Earnings

Ayr Wellness Inc (C.A) (Q1) EPS for loss of 31 cents compared to loss of $1.40 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 23 cents, compared to $1.51 in the prior-year quarter.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of nine cents, compared to 12 cents the prior-year quarter.

Fireweed Metals Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to gain of 0.8 cents the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (May 17)

S&P flash U.S. services PMI (May)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (May)

Existing home sales (April)

Featured Earnings

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) (Q3) EPS of $9.63, compared to $8.63 in the prior-year quarter.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) (Q2) EPS for $1.69, compared to $1.40 in the prior-year quarter.

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) (Q1) EPS of 69 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Industrial Product Price Index (April) In March, the Industrial Product Price Index rose 0.5% month over month in and increased 4.7% year over year.

Raw Material Price Index (April) The index declined 1.0% month over month in and grew 3.9% year over year.

Featured Earnings

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS calls for 11 cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of seven cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) (Q4) EPS for $1.83, compared to $2.02 in the prior-year quarter.

Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead

New home sales (April)

Featured Earnings

Booz Allen Holding (NASDAQ: BAH) (Q1) EPS of $1.59, compared to $1.33 in the prior-year quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) (Q1) EPS for 29 cents, compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead Retail Sales (March) Retail sales decreased 0.4% to $69.3 billion in February. Sales were down in four of nine subsectors and were led by decreases at motor vehicle and parts dealers.

Featured Earnings

ATEX Resources Inc. (V) (Q2) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.