US-UK Tips On How Koreans, Others Must Approach Trump Trade Talks

MENAFN - Asia Times) On May 8, President Donald Trump announced the first bilateral trade deal since unveiling the so-called“Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2. The agreement with the United Kingdom, labeled as an“economic prosperity deal” rather than a free trade agreement (FTA), portends what future trade deals may look like, particularly for close allies and trading partners like South Korea.

Notably, the 10 percent baseline tariff remains in place, meaning there is likely no reprieve for other negotiating partners. The UK government made concessions that the United States felt were good enough to reach an alternative arrangement for Section 232 tariffs on autos and steel, although the United Kingdom was not targeted by the reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2. The two countries also agreed to a quota system of 10 percent baseline tariffs and 25 percent thereafter for the first 100,000 UK vehicles sent to the United States.

For steel, along with a commitment to continue negotiations, the deal advertises the creation of a trading union for aluminum and steel between the two countries, whereby the United States would“promptly construct a quota at most favored nation (MFN) rates for UK steel and aluminum” with a given that the United Kingdom “meet US requirements on the security of the supply chains of steel and aluminum products.” This could have subsequent implications for Korean steel, as there are now alternative arrangements taking place for the 232 tariffs under which Korean steel exports to the United States now apply.