African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson And His Accompanying Delegation Were Received By H.E. President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, The President Of Iraq

The Chairperson of the AU Commission H.E. @ymahmoudali&his accompanying delegation were received by H.E. President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, the President of Iraq at Al-Salam Palace this afternoon during the Chairperson's visit to attend the 34th Arab League Summit Baghdad. The meeting focused on advancing Iraq - Africa relations&exploring opportunities for strategic cooperation with the AU Commission.

