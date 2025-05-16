Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson And His Accompanying Delegation Were Received By H.E. President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, The President Of Iraq


2025-05-16 07:00:29
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Chairperson of the AU Commission H.E. @ymahmoudali&his accompanying delegation were received by H.E. President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, the President of Iraq at Al-Salam Palace this afternoon during the Chairperson's visit to attend the 34th Arab League Summit Baghdad. The meeting focused on advancing Iraq - Africa relations&exploring opportunities for strategic cooperation with the AU Commission.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

