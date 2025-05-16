African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson And His Accompanying Delegation Were Received By H.E. President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, The President Of Iraq
The Chairperson of the AU Commission H.E. @ymahmoudali&his accompanying delegation were received by H.E. President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, the President of Iraq at Al-Salam Palace this afternoon during the Chairperson's visit to attend the 34th Arab League Summit Baghdad. The meeting focused on advancing Iraq - Africa relations&exploring opportunities for strategic cooperation with the AU Commission.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment