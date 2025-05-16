Education Through Music Gala 2025: Making Minds Sing

(L -R: Frank Alvarado and Gabe Hernandez, Gala Co-Chair) The Impact Award was given to Frank Alvarado, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Enterprise Project Management Operations at CBRE | Turner & Townsend.

Throughout the evening, the attendees were treated to captivating performances by ETM students.

ETM Board Members and supporters.

ETM's high-school rock band – The Hallows.

Music Innovation Award recipient, Keanan Duffty, founder of the punk band Slinky Vagabond and Dr. Janice Weinman, CEO of Education Through Music

ETM's 2025 gala“Making Minds Sing” united leaders to celebrate the power of music in education for NYC students.

- Dr. Janice Weinman, CEO of Education Through Music NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Education Through Music (ETM) , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing music education to underserved students in New York City, held its 2025 fundraising gala on Thursday evening at 583 Park Avenue. The event –“Making Minds Sing” – brought together supporters from the real estate industry, investment banking, and the music field, as well as supporters, advocates, and community leaders in celebration of the transformative power of music in education.The program began with a surprise introduction via video by Common, who welcomed those in attendance and introduced his long-time supporter and mentor, Sway Calloway, who served as the evening's emcee. Calloway, a Hip-Hop icon and music journalist returned to the 2025 gala by popular demand and led the night with charisma, brilliance, and warmth.The Impact Award was given to Frank Alvarado, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Enterprise Project Management Operations at CBRE | Turner & Townsend, for his leadership in the community and dedication to music for underserved students.In his acceptance remarks, Alvardo noted,“As a society, we need children with access to music education like Education Through Music. It will create adults who can have a global view, who can acknowledge the contributions of many and collaborate to bring diversity of melodies and ideas. It will create adults with cadence and determination.... and if we are lucky, some will also become adults who will inspire us!”At the gala the first inductees to the newly created Legacy Circle were recognized - a trio of ETM's most generous and ardent supporters over the last few decades – Katherine Elliott, Andrew J. Malik, and Michael Schaefer. Each has given to the organization in ways that have allowed ETM to not only continue its transformative work, but to expand over the years to an increasing number of partner schools.Chris Atlas, founder of Atlas Entertainment, introduced the evening's Music Innovation Award recipient, Keanan Duffty, founder of the punk band Slinky Vagabond. In his acceptance remarks, Duffty stated,“Over the past month, I've had the privilege of witnessing the hard work and passion of these young musicians and it brought back vivid memories of my formative days. Watching them grow under the guidance of their incredible teachers reminded me why programs like Education Through Music are so essential.”Founded in 1991, Education Through Music has been a champion of music education, providing over 8 million hours of instruction and impacting the lives of nearly 20,000 underserved students weekly throughout New York City. The gala served as a platform to showcase ETM's continued commitment to providing high-quality and comprehensive music education to students in under-resourced schools.Throughout the evening, the attendees were treated to captivating performances by ETM students – first with choir a performance of“For Good” and“Lean on Me” by the Dewey Decibels band from PS 72 in the Bronx, and students from PS 154 & the Queens School of Inquiry, and at the end with a riveting performance by ETM's high-school rock band – The Hallows."My words tonight cannot do justice to what I have seen in the classrooms and auditoriums of ETM's partner schools. Children, 90% of whom live below the poverty line, singing in choruses, performing in orchestras and bands, showing off their skills and talent. Children who exhibit pride, experience joy and who feel good about themselves and what they are doing,” said Dr. Janice Weinman, CEO of Education Through Music in her remarks to the guests.The Education Through Music Gala 2025 was an inspiring evening of entertainment, philanthropy, and advocacy, highlighting the importance of music education in transforming lives. The event brought together supporters who directly contribute to ETM's mission of ensuring that every child has access to a quality music education.For more information about Education Through Music and to support their mission, please visit ETMonline.PHOTO CREDIT: Juan Carlos Ariano

