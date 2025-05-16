Award-Winning Filmmaker And Author Carolyn Wilson To Speak At IBDFF On The Importance Of Sexual Assault Survivor Voices

Award Winning Documentary The Good Life

Carolyn Wilson - Author, Speaker, Filmmaker

Breaking the Silence Amplifying Survivor Voices: Carolyn Wilson's Mission to Heal and Empower After Sexual Abuse

- Carolyn WilsonPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sexual assault is a pervasive issue that affects millions of people worldwide, yet survivors often face stigma and shame when speaking out about their experiences. In light of recent high-profile cases involving public figures, it is more important than ever to amplify the voices of survivors and bring attention to the lasting impact of sexual assault. That is why the upcoming International Black & Diversity Film Festival - IBDFF is proud to announce that award-winning filmmaker and author Carolyn Wilson will be speaking at the event, sharing her expertise on the power of the healed voice and journey of survivors.Wilson, who is a survivor herself, has dedicated her career to raising awareness about sexual assault and empowering survivors to reclaim their voices. Her film "The Good Life " was a finalist at last year's renown Essence Film Festival and has just been selected as an Award Winner at this year's IBDFF praised for its honest portrayal of the healing process. She's also nominated for five categories to include "Best Director", "Best Producer" & "Best Documentary". In addition, Wilson is the author of several #1 Best Selling books on Amazon including "Magnified Thoughts ," a book that shares her personal journey of healing and offers practical mindset advice for survivors.At The International Black & Diversity Film Festival - IBDFF , Wilson's film The Good Life will be screening on May 30th, and she will be speaking on a panel about the importance of sexual assault survivor voices, whether the perpetrator is a public figure, a stranger, friend, or family member. She will also be sharing insights from her own journey and discussing the impact of media and storytelling in breaking the silence surrounding sexual assault.The International Black & Diversity Film Festival - IBDFF, which takes place from May 29-31, is dedicated to showcasing the work of Black filmmakers and artists while celebrating diversity through inclusion, bringing independent filmmakers from around the globe to showcase their work while promoting social justice and awareness in Toronto, Canada every year. Wilson's presence at the festival is a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of amplifying the voices of survivors. Don't miss this opportunity to hear from a survivor expert and award-winning filmmaker at the forefront of the fight against sexual assault.For more information about the International Black & Diversity Film Festival, to see The Good Life and to purchase tickets, please visit their website ibdff. To learn more about Wilson's Film, The Good Life, please visit thegoodlifedoc. Let's come together to support survivors and bring attention to this important issue. #SurvivorVoicesMatter #HealWithin #AmplifySurvivorVoices #TheGoodLife #IBDFF #InternationalBlackandDiversityFilmFestival #Toronto

The Good Life

