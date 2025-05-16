Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation In The Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA ) today announced that the company will participate in investor meetings at the Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025 in New York City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

[email protected]

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore

Collected Strategies

[email protected]

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

