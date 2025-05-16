Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation In The Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025
WASHINGTON, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA ) today announced that the company will participate in investor meetings at the Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025 in New York City on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit and follow us on X @vandapharma.
Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]
Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore
Collected Strategies
[email protected]
