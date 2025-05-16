Appeals Court Vindicates Licensee Fashion Footwear LLC In Battle Against Iconix
Fashion Footwear's majority shareholder Harry Adjmi hailed the court's decision and commented:
"This victory is a testament to the excellence and perseverance of Oved & Oved's legal team of Darren Oved, Terrence Oved, Aaron Solomon and James Reilly. Their tireless commitment and steadfast belief in our cause made this spectacular outcome possible."
In a further win for Fashion Footwear, the Appellate Court also reversed the lower court's decision permitting Pony to attempt to escape liability by asserting a defense based on its assertion that Fashion Footwear did not immediately challenge Pony's unlawful termination, holding that Pony may not "mislead [Fashion Footwear] and then claim the benefit of [Pony's] deception".
Fashion Footwear's counsel Terrence Oved and Darren Oved of Oved & Oved LLP stated:
"We applaud Fashion Footwear's unwavering determination. We will continue relentlessly pursuing Pony until it has been made to 'pony up' for the millions of dollars in damages and attorneys' fees it forced our client to incur."
This ruling is a decisive victory for Fashion Footwear and a powerful affirmation of the rights of licensees throughout the fashion industry. It serves as a reminder to dominant licensors like Iconix that they cannot arbitrarily disregard their contractual obligations or the rights of their licensee-partners who help build, develop and expand their brands.
