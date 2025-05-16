North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Outcome
| Votes
For
| Withheld
Or Against
|Election of Martin R. Ferron
|Passed
|(93.39
|%)
|(6.61
|%)
|Election of Joseph C. Lambert
|Passed
|(99.78
|%)
|(0.22
|%)
|Election of Bryan D. Pinney
|Passed
|(98.44
|%)
|(1.56
|%)
|Election of John J. Pollesel
|Passed
|(99.72
|%)
|(0.28
|%)
|Election of Maryse C. Saint-Laurent
|Passed
|(91.75
|%)
|(8.25
|%)
|Election of Thomas P. Stan
|Passed
|(99.62
|%)
|(0.38
|%)
|Election of Kristina E. Williams
|Passed
|(98.44
|%)
|(1.56
|%)
|Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration
|Passed
|(98.43
|%)
|(1.57
|%)
|Approval of the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the management information circular delivered in advance of the Meeting
|Passed
|(79.59
|%)
|(20.41
|%)
About the Company
North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.
For further information, please contact:
Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
North American Construction Group Ltd.
Phone: (780) 960-7171
Email: ...
