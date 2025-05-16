Initiative Proposes Michelangelo Masterpiece As A Gift To Pope Leo XIV

Sculpture of Pope Julius II, may actually be by Michelangelo (photo: Robert Schittko, )

An international group seeks to present a newly discovered Michelangelo sculpture to Pope Leo XIV, symbolizing cultural ties between Italy and the US.

- Michelangelo's lost masterpiece

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A group of European art enthusiasts has launched an initiative to US President Donald J. Trump to preserve and restore a rediscovered Renaissance masterpiece, aiming to return it to Bologna. The mission: Support the return of a significant Renaissance artwork to its historic home in Bologna, one of the historic conquests of the great Pope Julius II .

At the heart of the campaign lies a sensational rediscovery: A wooden papal figure from the 16th century, quite possibly carved by Michelangelo Buonarroti himself, was acquired at a Paris art fair in 2023 – initially labeled as an unremarkable“St. Peter figure.” But recent research now points to an art-historical sensation. Recent research suggests that the sculpture could be the long-lost model for the monumental bronze statue that once crowned the portal of the Basilica of San Petronio . Its commissioner was none other than Julius II – the same pope who oversaw the construction of St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel.

And now, of all people, should Donald Trump become a patron of the arts? The initiative's organizers believe that with the support of prominent public figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump, the project could gain global visibility and support. Such an act, a gift from the“Trump the Great” to Pope Leo XIV and to Italy, would be a powerful symbol of transatlantic friendship. In light of the political affinity between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, this symbolic gesture could further strengthen the cultural ties between America and Italy.

Pope Julius II, the formidable Renaissance pontiff, was known as a mighty power broker, a man of construction, power and art. In his ambition to shape the world through monumental works, he bears more than a passing resemblance to Trump himself. A portrait of Julius II, crafted by Michelangelo and donated by an American president, would be more than a mere repatriation of art. It would be a cultural signal fire – uniting faith, history, and global politics in a single, resonant act.

The appeal has already reached the White House, highlighting the cultural and diplomatic significance of the initiative. Organizers hope that support from prominent figures will help make this historic gesture a reality. The initiative invites art enthusiasts, cultural organizations, and individuals worldwide to support the return of this significant artwork to its historic home.

