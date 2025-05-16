Securities Fraud Investigation Into Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Continues - Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm
LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP , a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Landstar System, Inc. ("Landstar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LSTR ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.
What Happened?
On April 2, 2025, Landstar disclosed that it had "identified a significant supply chain fraud." The Company disclosed "this fraud may adversely affect Landstar's 2025 first quarter earnings per share in a range of $0.35 to $0.50." As a result, Landstar withdrew its previously issued first quarter 2025 earnings guidance.
On this news, Landstar's stock price fell $13.30, or 8.75%, to close at $138.63 per share on April 3, 2025, thereby injuring investors.
Then, on April 25, 2025, Landstar disclosed it would be unable to timely file its quarterly report as it had not yet completed its ongoing evaluation of certain accounting and internal control matters related to the previously identified fraud.
On this news, Landstar's stock price fell $4.92, or 3.5%, to close at $135.00 per share on April 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.
Whistleblower Notice
Persons with non-public information regarding Landstar should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email [email protected] .
About Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. GPM has been consistently ranked in the Top 50 Securities Class Action Settlements by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements.
With four offices across the country, GPM's nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM's lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPM's past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.
