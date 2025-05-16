New Richmond American Community Open For Sales In Elk Grove



New two-story homes from the $500s

Three thoughtfully designed floor plans

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Low-maintenance homesites

3 to 4 bedrooms and approx. 1,730 to 2,070 sq. ft.

Near notable schools, shopping, dining, trail systems, Elk Grove Regional Park and Bartholomew Sports Park Convenient access to downtown Sacramento via I-5 and CA-99

Cherry Knolls is located at 8392 Solfrid Way in Elk Grove. For more information, call 916.581.7003 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.