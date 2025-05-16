Dickey’S Barbecue Celebrates Grand Opening Sherwood Park With Free Barbecue For A Year Giveaway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Texas-style barbecue meets Alberta hospitality with exclusive offers and swag giveaways

Sherwood Park, Alberta, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta's barbecue scene just got bolder. Dickey's Barbecue Pit , the world's largest barbecue concept, is now open in Sherwood Park at 115 Tisbury Street, off Wye Road , and the brand is celebrating its arrival with a Grand Opening full of giveaways, signature slow-smoked meats, and Southern hospitality.

“We're excited to bring Dickey's to Sherwood Park and share our love for authentic barbecue with the local community,” said Nabeil Moussa , who co-owns the location with Ahmad Arwell .“We believe great food brings people together, and we look forward to serving guests in an atmosphere that feels like home.”

To mark the Grand Opening, guests can take advantage of limited-time offers, including a free brisket sandwich with a $9.99 purchase , and a free side or drink with any sandwich order between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The celebration also includes a high-stakes giveaway. 84 lucky guests will win free barbecue for a year , each receiving a $10 Dickey's meal voucher every week for 52 weeks.

As part of the festivities, guests can also spin the prize wheel for a chance to win branded Dickey's swag, including drawstring bags, sunglasses and t-shirts, while supplies last.

“Dickey's continues to grow with passionate operators like Nabeil and Ahmad, who are committed to delivering great barbecue and exceptional service,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“We're thrilled to expand into Sherwood Park and share our 83-year tradition of smoked meats and Southern sides with this vibrant community.”

Dickey's Barbecue Pit has built a loyal following worldwide with its commitment to authentic Texas-style barbecue- meats smoked on-site daily , recipes passed down for generations, and a dedication to quality that's never compromised.

“Canada has always been an exciting frontier for Dickey's,” added Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“With each new location, we're not just serving barbecue-we're introducing a new community to the legacy and love that defines our brand. We're proud to have Nabeil and Ahmad leading the way in Sherwood Park.”

The new location will offer dine-in, carryout, and delivery options, making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy Texas-style favorites like pulled pork, St. Louis-style ribs, smoked chicken, jalapeño cheddar sausage, and signature sides like mac & cheese and barbecue beans.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit – Sherwood Park

Address: 115 Tisbury Street (off Wye Road)

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts - because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group , and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc .

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit . For franchise opportunities, visit .

