LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Art Division is proud to present Past & Present: Celebrating 15 Years of Art Division, a one-day event and multi-month exhibition honoring the students, faculty, and community who have shaped the organization over the past decade and a half.On Sunday, June 22, the Art Division campus in MacArthur Park will come alive with music, food, and art during this open house-style event featuring an alumni exhibition, faculty showcase, silent auction, and community gathering. The celebration marks a milestone for the organization, which has served as a cornerstone for arts education and opportunity in one of Los Angeles' most culturally rich neighborhoods since 2010.EVENT HIGHLIGHTSAlumni Exhibition (on view through September 13)Located in the Art Division Gallery and Painting Studio, this exhibition showcases work by past and present students whose creative practices have flourished through Art Division's programs. A virtual gallery will also be available online.Faculty Exhibition (One Day Only)Held in Dan McCleary's personal studio, this pop-up show features work from Art Division's dedicated instructors, offering a unique glimpse into the professional practices of those who mentor and guide our students.Silent Auction (In-Person Only – Art Division Library)Bid on original works by Art Division-affiliated artists and curated non-art items. All proceeds support student programming.Preview online begins Friday, June 20In-person bidding on Sunday, June 22Remaining items available at fair market value for 2 weeks post-eventFood & RefreshmentsEnjoy delicious Mexican fusion small bites and passed appetizers, with refreshments curated by Art Division culinary partners.Live Music + Open House ToursFeaturing student-led tours, interactive experiences, and live performances throughout the day.Tickets & Donation TiersYour ticket purchase & donations directly support under-served youth through meaningful arts education. Every level of support is welcome.🎨 $15 – General Admission (or, enough to buy 3 paint brushes)🎨 $15 + $15 + $15 ($45) – Funds a semester of art supplies for one student🎨 $150 – Sponsor a field trip for 10 students🎨 $1,500 – Stocks Art Division Kitchen for one month🎨 $15,000 – Enables one student to attend a full year of Art Division classes🎨 $150,000 – Supports 10 students for a full year of education and training at Art DivisionNo donation is too small. Every gift makes an impact.🔗More: 15 Year Anniversary EventsSupport Art DivisionArt Division offers focused instruction, individualized tutoring and personal support, giving students the tools they need to pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency and obtain careers in the arts and related fields.Your contributions will directly support Art Division's mission to empower young artists through focused instruction, individualized tutoring, and personal support, helping them pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency, and obtain careers in the arts. Donations can be made online at artdivision/donateFollow UsStay updated on all events and campaign progress through our social media channels:Instagram: @artdivisionlaFacebook: ArtDivisionYouTube: Art Division LAAbout Art DivisionArt Division is a non-profit (501)(c)3 organization dedicated to training and supporting under-served youth committed to studying the visual arts. We provide in-depth services to young adults aged 18-27, helping them pursue higher education, achieve self-sufficiency, and build careers in the arts. We are committed to community engagement and fostering a thriving arts community in the Rampart District of Los Angeles.ContactFor more information, media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact Diana Fitzgibbon at .... For high resolution images contact Guillermo Perez at ...

