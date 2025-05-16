Bang Bang Sushi Restaurant & Night Club In Tempe Now Closed, Contents Up For Auction

Bang Bang Inside

Bang Bang Inside 2

The LocalAuctions Logo

Well Known Sushi Restaurant & Nightclub, Bang Bang Tempe, Has Closed Its Doors and is Liquidating Everything Via an Online Auction on LocalAuctions

- Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctionsTEMPE , AZ, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bang Bang Tempe , a popular sushi restaurant and nightclub frequented by Arizona State University students and local residents, is now closed for good. The establishment has unfortunately ceased operations as of this year. Opened in 2023, this Tempe location operated as an Asian fusion restaurant during the day and transitioned into a nightclub at night, hosting diverse events, parties, and entertainment. The restaurant and nightclub is located on the corner of 5th Street and Mill Ave by Tempe Town Lake in the heart of downtown Tempe, Arizona.Now that the Tempe, AZ location is closed, all of the assets in the facility are being offered for sale to the general public and business owners alike through an online auction on the LocalAuctions website. The entire contents of the facility is being liquidated including restaurant equipment, restaurant supplies, refrigerators, DJ booths, nightclub lighting, TVs and more.“This is a great opportunity for the public and restaurant owners to bid on and acquire assets from the renowned Bang Bang restaurant and nightclub in Tempe" says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions.Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on the LocalAuctions Website. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the LocalAuctions website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by 4pm on June 5th.Bidding is taking place now through Tuesday June 3rd at 1pm MST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Tuesday 6/3/2025 from 10am to 1pm. Bang Bang Tempe is located at 420 S. Mill Ave, Suite 201, Tempe, AZ 85281. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Thursday 6/5/25 and Friday 6/6/25 from 9am-4pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit the Local Auctions Website.

