James Malinchak Interviews Kevin Mar: Global Fencing Leader and Founder of Kaizen Academy on Championing Leadership, Excellence, and Empowerment Through Sport

- Kevin MarSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International motivational speaker and ABC's Secret Millionaire star James Malinchak recently interviewed Kevin Mar-#1 Future Leadership Development Coach in global fencing, Executive Officer and Fencing Maître of Kaizen Academy-for a powerful conversation about excellence, perseverance, and how the principles of fencing can develop future world-class leaders both on and off the piste.With a track record that includes leading Kaizen Academy to three USA Fencing Club of Excellence Awards-across Youth Programming, DEI, and Membership-Kevin Mar has rapidly established himself as a visionary in both athletic and leadership development. His academy ranked in the Top 5 nationally for the highest number of regional medalists in just its fourth year, and has trained five USA National Champions, including the prestigious 2021 Division 1 Men's Épée winner.“Kevin Mar is a powerhouse of mentorship and mastery,” said James Malinchak.“He's not just producing champions in fencing-he's developing future leaders who win in life. His story is extraordinary, and his coaching philosophy is transformational.”Featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, Kevin Mar has built a reputation that transcends fencing. A former Commentator & Announcer at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and a respected International Referee, Kevin combines elite-level expertise with heartfelt mentorship. His best-selling book, The Pointy End Goes Forward, distills years of wisdom into a clear, impactful message:“Empowering people daily, so that together we are better than we were before.”In the interview, Kevin shares:The leadership mindset that transforms athletes into achieversHow Kaizen Academy became a top-ranked U.S. fencing club in record timeLessons from the fencing world that directly apply to business, education, and lifeHow discipline, diversity, and mentorship fuel long-term impactWhy sports should be used as a platform for empowerment, not just competitionKevin's speaking appearances range from youth groups to global corporate audiences of 2,500+, where he delivers action-driven talks on leadership, resilience, and personal growth.This interview is a must-watch for athletes, entrepreneurs, educators, and organizations looking to foster elite performance and values-based leadership.To learn more about Kevin Mar, his leadership programs, or to book him for your next event, visit:About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is one of the world's most sought-after motivational and business speakers. He has delivered over 3,000 keynote presentations, appeared in more than 15,000 media outlets, and starred in ABC's Secret Millionaire (seen by over 50 million viewers worldwide). As the author of 30+ books and a leading consultant to entrepreneurs and organizations, James helps people grow their income, influence, and impact through purpose-driven strategies. Learn more at:

