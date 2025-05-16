Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Investors Who Lost Money - Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Landstar System, Inc. ("Landstar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LSTR ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Happened?

On April 2, 2025, Landstar disclosed that it had "identified a significant supply chain fraud." The Company disclosed "this fraud may adversely affect Landstar's 2025 first quarter earnings per share in a range of $0.35 to $0.50." As a result, Landstar withdrew its previously issued first quarter 2025 earnings guidance.

On this news, Landstar's stock price fell $13.30, or 8.75%, to close at $138.63 per share on April 3, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 25, 2025, Landstar disclosed it would be unable to timely file its quarterly report as it had not yet completed its ongoing evaluation of certain accounting and internal control matters related to the previously identified fraud.

On this news, Landstar's stock price fell $4.92, or 3.5%, to close at $135.00 per share on April 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

