Online Dispensary Area 52 Becomes First To Ship To Texas

Area 52 becomes first dispensary to ship to Texas – without a medical card – offering same day shipping for THC gummies, THCA flower, and delta 9 products.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Area 52 has announced the launch of a groundbreaking service allowing Texas residents to legally purchase hemp-derived cannabis products online without requiring a medical card. This service operates in full compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, providing access to premium products even in areas with restrictive local regulations.Legal Cannabis Delivery Service Launches for Texas ResidentsThe service provides federally compliant hemp derivatives to customers across the state, including major cities like Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin. All products contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, meeting the federal threshold for legal hemp products."Area 52 has established a compliant pathway to deliver premium cannabis products directly to Texas doorsteps," stated the company's founder, a biochemist with over a decade of experience in extraction techniques. "This represents a significant breakthrough for Texas residents seeking these products without local dispensary access."Premium Hemp Products Now Available Throughout TexasThe company offers a comprehensive selection of federally compliant products including:- THCA Flower with diamond-infused enhancements- THC Gummies (15mg THC per serving)- Specialized formulations targeting Sleep, Energy, and CalmQuality Standards and Laboratory TestingFounded in 2019, Area 52 has developed a reputation for rigorous quality control. Each product undergoes multi-stage laboratory testing for purity and potency, with results made publicly available.The company reports recognition from cannabis industry publications and maintains a 60-day satisfaction guarantee on all purchases. Orders exceeding $110 qualify for complimentary priority shipping.Texas Cities Gaining Access to Legal Cannabis ProductsThe service extends across Texas, serving residents in major metropolitan areas:- Houston and San Antonio: Complete product lines now available with direct shipping- Dallas and Austin: All federally compliant cannabis options accessible online- Fort Worth and El Paso: Premium hemp derivatives deliverable without medical cards- Arlington and Corpus Christi: Legal cannabis products shippable directly to residentsAdditional service areas include Plano, Laredo, Lubbock, Garland, Irving, Amarillo, Grand Prairie, Brownsville, McKinney, Frisco, Pasadena, McAllen, Killeen, Denton, Mesquite, Carrollton, Midland, Abilene, Richardson, and Odessa.About Area 52Area 52 specializes in hemp extraction and product development. The company focuses on federally compliant cannabis products that meet the 0.3% Delta-9 THC threshold established by the 2018 Farm Bill. For more information, visit the company's website.

