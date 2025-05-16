Greek Baritone Soars: Konstantinos Stafylides Wins Prestigious International Voice Competition Boris Martinovich

Konstantinos Stafylides,baritone

Konstantinos Stafylides wins top prize at the prestigious International Voice Competition Boris Martinovich, securing a promising future in the opera world.

LONDOND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Twenty-one-year-old Konstantinos Stafylides from Thessaloniki, Greece, has captivated the opera world, winning the top prize at the International Voice Competition Boris Martinovich. His performance in the Uni/Pre-professional division was nothing short of exceptional, showcasing a rare combination of vocal prowess, stage presence, and charisma that left a lasting impression on the judges.

The competition, a fiercely contested event, attracted singers from across the globe. The judging panel, a distinguished group of internationally renowned opera professionals, included Artistic Directors, CEOs of major opera companies, and esteemed voice professors. Their unanimous praise for Stafylides speaks volumes about his talent. Competition chairman, the world-renowned bass-baritone Boris Martinovich, himself lauded Stafylides' "voice technique, stage presence, and personality," declaring him a "very talented and promising rising opera star."

Stafylides' already impressive repertoire includes roles such as Figaro in *Le nozze di Figaro* and Marcello in *La Bohème*. He is currently honing his craft under the tutelage of American baritone Kim Josephson and has further refined his skills through participation in the prestigious Accademia del Belcanto "Rodolfo Celletti" in Puglia, Italy, and the Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy. This summer will see him make his highly anticipated debuts as Il Conte Almaviva in Campobasso, Italy, and Don Giovanni in Vienna, Austria.

His victory at the Boris Martinovich competition is richly deserved. He received a $1000 USD first prize, the "Best Baritone" award, and the opportunity to perform the role of Escamillo in the Clyde Opera Company 's production of *Carmen* in Scotland this summer. Adding to this impressive list of achievements, he was also awarded a one-year scholarship for vocal and career coaching with Boris Martinovich himself. Stafylides holds a Classical Singing Diploma from the State Conservatory of Thessaloniki and is concurrently pursuing an Integrated Master of Composition and Musicology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

The competition also highlighted other exceptionally talented singers. Notable winners include:

Uni/Pre-professional Division:

* Second Place: Tianzuo Wang (Tenor, China)

* Third Place: Inbeom Song (Bass, Korea)

* Fourth Place: Angelina Noskova (Mezzo-soprano, Russia)

* Fifth Place: Zihan Liao (Soprano, China)

* Sixth Place: Hanna Staley (Soprano, USA)

Professional Division:

* Second Place: Rebecca Luttio (Mezzo-soprano, USA)

* Third Place: Jameesa Yarborough (Soprano, USA)

* Fourth Place: Romana Andreia Lucaciu (Mezzo-soprano, Romania)

* Fifth Place: Seungchan Hong (Baritone, USA)

* Sixth Place: Kang Seo (Tenor, Korea)

* Seventh Place: Jorge Zazueta (Tenor, Mexico/Germany)

* Eighth Place: Valentina Lisa Baettig (Soprano, Switzerland)

* Ninth Place: Alexandra Jerinic (Mezzo-soprano, USA)

Special Prizes:

Best Tenor: Kang Seo (Tenor, Korea) – Role of Remendado in *Carmen* with the Clyde Opera Company.

Best Baritone: Konstantinos Stafylides (Baritone, Greece) – Role of Escamillo in *Carmen* with the Clyde Opera Company.

Further scholarships for voice lessons and career coaching from Boris Martinovich were awarded to several other finalists.

The International Voice Competition Boris Martinovich expresses its gratitude to sponsors Diana Elizabeth Martinovich , Holiday Apartment Nina (Zadar, Croatia), and AVY Health & Beauty Company for their generous support. This pioneering online competition continues its innovative approach to supporting opera singers and promoting its jury members. The future is undoubtedly bright for Konstantinos Stafylides, and the opera world eagerly awaits his next performance.

