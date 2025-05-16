Clean Elections Will Produce Candidate Debates For Congressional District 7 In June And August

Participating primary election candidates will gather at AZPM in Tucson on June 9 and June 10

PHOENIX, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Elections, the state's only nonpartisan voter education entity, will produce Congressional District 7 candidate debates leading up to the special primary and general elections, scheduled for July 15 and Sept. 23, respectively. Candidates running for the open seat formerly represented by the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, are listed on the Clean Elections website and scheduled for June 9 and June 10. Clean Elections has served as Arizona's official debate sponsor since 1998 and these debates will be broadcast in collaboration with the Arizona Media Association (AMA) with support from its member media brands including AZPM located on the campus of the University of Arizona where the debates will air.

"The race for Arizona's Congressional District (CD) 7 is pivotal because of its potential impact on regional power, border policies and economic development," said Clean Elections Executive Director Tom Collins. "Its outcome has implications for committee assignments and legislative priorities."

The primary debates for Congressional District 7 will be broadcast live from AZPM as a part of the partnership with AMA, an assembly of more than 529 media brands, and Clean Elections' agency of record Riester. The CD 7 Republican primary debate will air on June 9, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. MST and the Democratic primary debate will air on June 10, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. MST.

Media outlets interested in the live feed can sign up by filling out the Primary Debates Carriage Interest Form and those interested in attending the debates in person can sign up by filling out the Primary Debates Attendance Form . Debates will include Spanish audio translation, CART captioning, and an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter to ensure inclusivity and accessibility for all Arizonans.

"We anticipate substantial support from our membership in making this programming available to their audiences and in exchange we are committed to delivering high-quality content," said Arizona Media Association President and CEO Chris Kline.

"It is important to us that voters in this far-reaching district have the opportunity to hear first-hand from the primary candidates who have qualified to be on the ballot. In addition to producing these debates, we are working diligently to communicate directly to voters in this geographically and demographically diverse district about how to participate in the upcoming special elections," emphasized Gina Roberts, Clean Elections Voter Education Director.

Voters can submit questions for the debates by emailing [email protected] or by calling 602-364-3477 (toll-free at 877-631-8891). View the debates schedule on the Clean Elections website for the most up to date candidate participation confirmations, debate dates and times. Follow Clean Elections on Facebook (@AZCleanElections) and Instagram (@AZCleanElections) for nonpartisan election information. Tune into Beyond the Ballot AZ podcast produced by Clean Elections for bite size Arizona civics stories. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE Citizens Clean Elections Commission

