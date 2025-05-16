Neufit's NEUBIE Device Now Available On FSS: A Breakthrough For Veteran Rehabilitation
About the NEUBIE Device
The NEUBIE is a non-invasive, FDA-cleared electrical stimulation device designed to support the body's natural healing processes through direct current (DC) , which mirrors how signals travel in the human nervous system. This makes it unlike any conventional alternating current (AC) stim units or TENS machines. By restoring healthy neuromuscular patterns, NEUBIE facilitates recovery, accelerates results, and, most importantly, offers new hope to those who've sacrificed the most .
FDA-Cleared Indications Include:
-
Neuromuscular re-education
Relief of chronic and acute pain
Post-surgical rehabilitation
Increasing range of motion
Preventing muscle atrophy and spasms
Enhancing local blood circulation
Reducing the risk of venous thrombosis post-surgery
Real-World Veteran Use Cases
The NEUBIE has demonstrated significant functional and symptomatic improvements for conditions common among veterans:
-
Diabetic Neuropathy : Non-pharmacological relief for peripheral nerve pain
Phantom Limb Pain : Effective therapy for amputees managing nerve-based discomfort
Post-Surgical Recovery : Faster healing, improved range, fewer complications
Chronic Pain : Addresses both "hardware" and "software" sources of pain through a neurological lens
Combat and Service-Related Injuries : Restores function in complex musculoskeletal injuries
TBI & Spinal Cord Injury Rehab : Drives neuroplastic changes critical for long-term recovery
Post-Deployment Pain Syndromes : Targets chronic pain syndromes with non-invasive methods
Many VA centers across the country have already seen transformational outcomes , particularly with NeuFit's neuropathy treatment protocols, which show improved quality of life and reduced dependence on medications.
A Personal Mission from MVM's Founder
"As an amputee veteran myself, I've experienced the limits of traditional care. The NEUBIE has helped me regain function and manage pain in ways nothing else has," said Johnathan Maness, founder of Maness Veteran Medical. "This isn't just another tool. It's a paradigm shift. It's my personal mission to ensure every VA and DoD facility has access to it." - Johnathan Maness
Next Steps for VA & DoD Facilities
-
Request a Quote : FSS pricing available now
Book a Discovery Call : Virtual or on-site demonstrations available
Staff Training : Comprehensive clinical training-online or in-person-to ensure immediate impact
For more details, a one-page overview, and FSS contract documents, please contact:
-
Kara Connell , NeuFit | [email protected]
About NeuFit
NeuFit is a pioneer in neuromuscular re-education through direct current stimulation. With its flagship NEUBIE device and NeuFit Method, the company supports physical therapists, chiropractors, and rehab professionals in delivering faster, more lasting results for patients dealing with injury, pain, or neurological challenges.
SOURCE NeuFit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment