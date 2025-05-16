Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Neufit's NEUBIE Device Now Available On FSS: A Breakthrough For Veteran Rehabilitation

2025-05-16 04:31:06
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This is more than a milestone, it's a mission fulfilled. And for veterans navigating pain, trauma, and neurological recovery, it's a highway to healing.

About the NEUBIE Device

The NEUBIE is a non-invasive, FDA-cleared electrical stimulation device designed to support the body's natural healing processes through direct current (DC) , which mirrors how signals travel in the human nervous system. This makes it unlike any conventional alternating current (AC) stim units or TENS machines. By restoring healthy neuromuscular patterns, NEUBIE facilitates recovery, accelerates results, and, most importantly, offers new hope to those who've sacrificed the most .

FDA-Cleared Indications Include:

  • Neuromuscular re-education
  • Relief of chronic and acute pain
  • Post-surgical rehabilitation
  • Increasing range of motion
  • Preventing muscle atrophy and spasms
  • Enhancing local blood circulation
  • Reducing the risk of venous thrombosis post-surgery

Real-World Veteran Use Cases

The NEUBIE has demonstrated significant functional and symptomatic improvements for conditions common among veterans:

  • Diabetic Neuropathy : Non-pharmacological relief for peripheral nerve pain
  • Phantom Limb Pain : Effective therapy for amputees managing nerve-based discomfort
  • Post-Surgical Recovery : Faster healing, improved range, fewer complications
  • Chronic Pain : Addresses both "hardware" and "software" sources of pain through a neurological lens
  • Combat and Service-Related Injuries : Restores function in complex musculoskeletal injuries
  • TBI & Spinal Cord Injury Rehab : Drives neuroplastic changes critical for long-term recovery
  • Post-Deployment Pain Syndromes : Targets chronic pain syndromes with non-invasive methods

Many VA centers across the country have already seen transformational outcomes , particularly with NeuFit's neuropathy treatment protocols, which show improved quality of life and reduced dependence on medications.

A Personal Mission from MVM's Founder

"As an amputee veteran myself, I've experienced the limits of traditional care. The NEUBIE has helped me regain function and manage pain in ways nothing else has," said Johnathan Maness, founder of Maness Veteran Medical. "This isn't just another tool. It's a paradigm shift. It's my personal mission to ensure every VA and DoD facility has access to it." - Johnathan Maness

Next Steps for VA & DoD Facilities

  • Request a Quote : FSS pricing available now
  • Book a Discovery Call : Virtual or on-site demonstrations available
  • Staff Training : Comprehensive clinical training-online or in-person-to ensure immediate impact

For more details, a one-page overview, and FSS contract documents, please contact:

  • Kara Connell , NeuFit | [email protected]

About NeuFit

NeuFit is a pioneer in neuromuscular re-education through direct current stimulation. With its flagship NEUBIE device and NeuFit Method, the company supports physical therapists, chiropractors, and rehab professionals in delivering faster, more lasting results for patients dealing with injury, pain, or neurological challenges.

SOURCE NeuFit

MENAFN16052025003732001241ID1109559774

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

