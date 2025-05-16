Neufit's NEUBIE Device Now Available On FSS: A Breakthrough For Veteran Rehabilitation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This is more than a milestone, it's a mission fulfilled. And for veterans navigating pain, trauma, and neurological recovery, it's a highway to healing.

About the NEUBIE Device

The NEUBIE is a non-invasive, FDA-cleared electrical stimulation device designed to support the body's natural healing processes through direct current (DC) , which mirrors how signals travel in the human nervous system. This makes it unlike any conventional alternating current (AC) stim units or TENS machines. By restoring healthy neuromuscular patterns, NEUBIE facilitates recovery, accelerates results, and, most importantly, offers new hope to those who've sacrificed the most .

FDA-Cleared Indications Include:



Neuromuscular re-education

Relief of chronic and acute pain

Post-surgical rehabilitation

Increasing range of motion

Preventing muscle atrophy and spasms

Enhancing local blood circulation Reducing the risk of venous thrombosis post-surgery

Real-World Veteran Use Cases

The NEUBIE has demonstrated significant functional and symptomatic improvements for conditions common among veterans:



Diabetic Neuropathy : Non-pharmacological relief for peripheral nerve pain

Phantom Limb Pain : Effective therapy for amputees managing nerve-based discomfort

Post-Surgical Recovery : Faster healing, improved range, fewer complications

Chronic Pain : Addresses both "hardware" and "software" sources of pain through a neurological lens

Combat and Service-Related Injuries : Restores function in complex musculoskeletal injuries

TBI & Spinal Cord Injury Rehab : Drives neuroplastic changes critical for long-term recovery Post-Deployment Pain Syndromes : Targets chronic pain syndromes with non-invasive methods

Many VA centers across the country have already seen transformational outcomes , particularly with NeuFit's neuropathy treatment protocols, which show improved quality of life and reduced dependence on medications.

A Personal Mission from MVM's Founder

"As an amputee veteran myself, I've experienced the limits of traditional care. The NEUBIE has helped me regain function and manage pain in ways nothing else has," said Johnathan Maness, founder of Maness Veteran Medical. "This isn't just another tool. It's a paradigm shift. It's my personal mission to ensure every VA and DoD facility has access to it." - Johnathan Maness

Next Steps for VA & DoD Facilities



Request a Quote : FSS pricing available now

Book a Discovery Call : Virtual or on-site demonstrations available Staff Training : Comprehensive clinical training-online or in-person-to ensure immediate impact

For more details, a one-page overview, and FSS contract documents, please contact:

Kara Connell , NeuFit | [email protected]

About NeuFit

NeuFit is a pioneer in neuromuscular re-education through direct current stimulation. With its flagship NEUBIE device and NeuFit Method, the company supports physical therapists, chiropractors, and rehab professionals in delivering faster, more lasting results for patients dealing with injury, pain, or neurological challenges.

