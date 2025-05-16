Securities Fraud Investigation Into Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Continues - Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz
LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Landstar System, Inc. ("Landstar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LSTR ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.
IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC. (LSTR), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.
What Is The Investigation About?
On April 2, 2025, Landstar disclosed that it had "identified a significant supply chain fraud." The Company disclosed "this fraud may adversely affect Landstar's 2025 first quarter earnings per share in a range of $0.35 to $0.50." As a result, Landstar withdrew its previously issued first quarter 2025 earnings guidance.
On this news, Landstar's stock price fell $13.30, or 8.75%, to close at $138.63 per share on April 3, 2025, thereby injuring investors.
Then, on April 25, 2025, Landstar disclosed it would be unable to timely file its quarterly report as it had not yet completed its ongoing evaluation of certain accounting and internal control matters related to the previously identified fraud.
On this news, Landstar's stock price fell $4.92, or 3.5%, to close at $135.00 per share on April 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.
Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:
If you purchased Landstar securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,
Century City, California 90067
Call us at: 310-914-5007
Email us at: [email protected]
Visit our website at: .
Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter/FRC_LAW .
If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Contact Us:
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles
Frank R. Cruz
310-914-5007
[email protected]
SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los AngelesWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment