Securities Fraud Investigation Into Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Continues - Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Landstar System, Inc. ("Landstar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LSTR ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC. (LSTR), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On April 2, 2025, Landstar disclosed that it had "identified a significant supply chain fraud." The Company disclosed "this fraud may adversely affect Landstar's 2025 first quarter earnings per share in a range of $0.35 to $0.50." As a result, Landstar withdrew its previously issued first quarter 2025 earnings guidance.

On this news, Landstar's stock price fell $13.30, or 8.75%, to close at $138.63 per share on April 3, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 25, 2025, Landstar disclosed it would be unable to timely file its quarterly report as it had not yet completed its ongoing evaluation of certain accounting and internal control matters related to the previously identified fraud.

On this news, Landstar's stock price fell $4.92, or 3.5%, to close at $135.00 per share on April 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Landstar securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: [email protected]

Visit our website at: .

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter/FRC_LAW .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

[email protected]



SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED