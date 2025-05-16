Faith Leaders Organize For No Menthol Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The national movement to remove menthol cigarettes from the U.S. market continues, and the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council (AATCLC) and the faith community are stepping up again this Sunday, May 18, to raise awareness of the tobacco industry's assault on the Black community and help members of our community quit smoking.

In California and across the country for No Menthol Sunday, communities are building networks of faith-based organizations to educate communities about the importance of tobacco-free policies, offering free nicotine replacement therapy, and promoting the state's 1-800-QUIT-NOW quitline.

"No Menthol Sunday provides a portal of entry for faith leaders and congregations to organize and mobilize our faith to call out, challenge, and courageously counter the deceptive and manipulative, addictive, and destructive precepts and products emanating from the corporate pharaohs of commercial tobacco manufacturers and their allies," explains Reverend Kelvin Sauls of

"Our churches are one of the best places for members of our community to receive valuable information to improve their health," proclaims Kathye D. Jenkins, Ph.D., MPH of the Cynthia Perry Ray Foundation.

"With Washington failing to act to save Black lives, it is up to our communities to take action," declares Carol McGruder of the AATCLC. "We will not give up the fight until menthol cigarettes are taken off the market nationwide and no more Black people die from tobacco-related illnesses."

"The malicious targeting of the African American community by the tobacco industry for over 70 years has led to an epidemic within an epidemic," said Chris Bostic, Policy Director of Action on Smoking and Health. "We can't expect to achieve health equity in this country until menthol cigarettes are no more."

Each year, more than 72,000 African Americans are diagnosed with a tobacco-induced illness, and more than 45,000 die from a tobacco-induced disease. 85% of all African American smokers smoke menthol cigarettes compared to 29% of White smokers. Menthol cigarettes increase addiction and make it harder to quit. More than 70% of African American smokers want to quit, and more than 60% made a quit attempt in the previous year. However, African American smokers are less likely than White smokers to successfully quit smoking.

Formed in 2008, the mission of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council (AATCLC) is to inform and influence the direction of tobacco control as it affects the lives of African American and African immigrant communities. The AATCLC works at the intersection of social injustice and public health policy. Working with health jurisdictions, elected officials, community-based organizations, tobacco researchers, activists and the media, the AATCLC has played a key role in elevating the once obscure issue of regulating the sale of menthol and flavored tobacco products to one of national concern and action.

