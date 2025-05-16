Heidmar Announces The Availability Of Its 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F
The Annual Report is available on the SEC website at and on the Company's website at under the Investors Relations section (Financials & Presentations). Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete Annual Report, which includes the Company's 2024 audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.
About Heidmar, Inc.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Heidmar is an Athens based, commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market and is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing our customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil, refined petroleum products and dry bulk shipping sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit .
About forward-looking statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. HMR undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, N.Y. 1016
Tel.: (212) 661-7566
Email: ...
