Heidmar Announces The Availability Of Its 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the "Company" or "Heidmar") (NASDAQ: HMR), today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F (the“Annual Report”), which includes the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, was filed with filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on May 15, 2025.

The Annual Report is available on the SEC website at and on the Company's website at under the Investors Relations section (Financials & Presentations). Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete Annual Report, which includes the Company's 2024 audited financial statements, free of charge upon request.

About Heidmar, Inc.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Heidmar is an Athens based, commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market and is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing our customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil, refined petroleum products and dry bulk shipping sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit .

