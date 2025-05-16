Annexon Reports Inducement Grants To New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
In the aggregate, the new non-executive employees received options to purchase 214,000 shares of Annexon common stock. The options carry a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $1.81, which was the closing price of Annexon's common stock on May 15, 2025, the date of grant, and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.
About Annexon
Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is developing therapeutics that stop classical complement-driven neuroinflammation as first-in-kind treatments for millions of people living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain and eye. Our novel scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of classical complement's potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss in a host of diseases. By targeting C1q, our immunotherapies are designed to stop this neuroinflammatory cascade before it starts. Our pipeline spans three diverse therapeutic areas – autoimmunity, neurodegeneration and ophthalmology – and includes targeted investigational drug candidates designed to address the unmet needs of nearly 10 million people worldwide. Annexon's mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.
