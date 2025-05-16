Coca-Cola Consolidated’S 10-For-1 Stock Split Finalized; Shares To Trade On Split-Adjusted Basis May 27, 2025
|CONTACTS:
|Brian K. Little (Media)
|Matt Blickley (Investors)
|Vice President, Corporate Communications Officer
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer
|(980) 378-5537
|(704) 557-4910
|...
|...
About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca‐Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca‐Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca‐Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 123 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.
More information about the Company is available at Follow Coca‐Cola Consolidated on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include those statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“project,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“could” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While the Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current beliefs and expectations, these forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause the Company's actual business, financial condition or results of operation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
