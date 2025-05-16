Eastern Michigan University Unveils Way Forward@EMU, Empowering Youth Health Leaders With $1M Toyota Grant

YPSILANTI, Mich., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University is revolutionizing health education for young leaders with the launch of Way Forward@EMU, an innovative initiative supported by a $1,016,850 grant from the Toyota Way Forward Fund . Designed to empower high school students from Ypsilanti, Wayne/Westland, and Romulus, the program bridges health education with career readiness, equipping participants with tools to drive real community impact.

Housed within Engage@EMU and supported by EMU's Robert Thomson Center for the Advancement of Neurobehavioral Health, the program offers a six to eight-week paid learning experience with weekly sessions covering traumatic brain injury (TBI) awareness, mental health, nutrition, and wellness. Students will creatively showcase their knowledge, earn a $100 stipend, and gain opportunities to transform their communities as peer health educators.

"Way Forward@EMU represents a bold step in developing the next generation of healthcare leaders by putting tools, training, and mentorship directly into the hands of young people," said Sondrea Singleton, director of Way Forward@EMU. "When we equip youth to educate their peers and communities, we're not just raising awareness-we're creating lasting change."

Built on a hub-and-spoke model for community-based healthcare transformation, the program taps into EMU's faculty expertise, mentorship programs, and partnerships with organizations like Corner Health Center. Its SMART goals include:



Certifying 75+ students as Community Health Educators (CHEs) by December 2025



Reaching more than 800 youth, families, and community members with TBI-focused education



Providing experiential opportunities with at least 10 healthcare organizations

Supporting college readiness through structured mentorship

Participants earn digital credentials through EMU's Office of Professional Programs and Training, creating a direct pathway to postsecondary success. CHEs deliver peer education across schools, community centers, and faith-based organizations, using a curriculum co-developed with Corner Health Center. Ongoing mentorship through EMU's Pre-Service Health Center reinforces academic and career preparedness.

The Toyota Way Forward Fund is a multi-year initiative established in 2023 that strengthens access to specialized healthcare and recovery support for individuals and families affected by traumatic brain injuries. Eastern Michigan University was selected for this substantial grant due to its demonstrated excellence in healthcare innovation and community-focused programming.

"With more than 2.5 million Americans visiting emergency departments for TBIs each year-32% of them children-the need for prevention and early education is critical," said Michael Speigl, dealer principal at Toyota of Ann Arbor. "EMU's forward-thinking approach to pediatric health education aligns seamlessly with Toyota's mission to drive impactful change."

Way Forward@EMU specifically targets communities with high poverty rates and limited healthcare pathways. With education efforts planned through 2026 and a vision for statewide expansion, the program is positioned to become a national model for sustainable, equity-driven health education.

The University will formally celebrate the launch of Way Forward@EMU and the Toyota Way Forward Fund grant during a special event beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the EMU Student Center, Room 352, located at 900 Oakwood, Ypsilanti.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, EMU is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves nearly 13,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its graduate school. National publications regularly recognize EMU for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. Visit the University's ranking and points of prid websites to learn more. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's websit . To stay up to date on University news, activities and announcements, visit EMU Toda .

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University

