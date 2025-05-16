Mr. George J. Coates And Son Gregory G. Coates, Majority Owners Of Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. And Coates International Ltd. Have Signed A Contractual Agreement On April 2, 2025 To Sell Both Companies For $400,000,000 USD

The agreement dispersal $300,000,000 to sellers, $75,000,000 to companies for working capital and expansion, and $25,000,000 broker fees. More news coming soon. Please contact us at , ... , or (732) 449-7717 for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.