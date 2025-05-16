Join The Second Annual Everwalk Denver Outside 25 At The Outside Festival On June 1

Register to walk for free at everwalk

Walk Five Miles in Denver, Colorado, with Endurance Icons Diana Nyad & Bonnie Stoll

- Diana NyadDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The second annual EverWalk Denver Outside 25 five-mile walk is set to take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 9AM as part of the Outside Festival taking place in Civic Center Park.This five-mile walk - a free event, sponsored by UC Health Denver and Outside - will be led by endurance icons and EverWalk founders Diana Nyad and Bonnie Stoll. Diana made history with her 53-hour swim from Cuba to Florida in 2013. Bonnie was the leader of the expedition. The hit Netflix movie NYAD, starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, earned Oscar nominations just last year.Nyad and Stoll founded EverWalk to recapture the awe of our blue planet, which they experienced during their years out on the epic ocean. They then envisioned leading people on walks, imagining stride by stride what they might do with their lives, all the while creating communities, one step at a time.The EverWalk Denver Outside 25 event is a part of the larger Outside Festival, a celebration of all things outdoors. This year's festival will feature a variety of activities, vendors, and speakers, making it the perfect setting for the EverWalk event. Diana will deliver some inspirational words. Bonnie will lead a pre-walk stretching session. It's a doable distance, five miles, just long enough to share a chat and feel gratitude for the astounding beauty of our great outdoors.The free walk will begin at 9AM at the gates of the Outside Festival at Civic Center Park.Participants can register for the event on the EverWalk website: everwalk .Or register directly atSo register, then mark your calendars and join Diana Nyad, Bonnie Stoll, and the EverWalk spirit at the second annual Outside Festival on June 1, 2025 at 9AM. Let's walk shoulder to shoulder together and inspire each other to make walking the core of our physical and mental well-being.

