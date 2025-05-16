Colombia Breaks Tourism Records And Tops Global Bird Count, Again!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This achievement comes amid a landmark moment for Colombian tourism. In 2024, the country welcomed over 6.9 million international visitors - a historic record - with the United States leading the way. Today, Colombia is the number one South American destination for U.S. travelers.

The Global Big Day, coordinated by the scientific platform eBird, is held in over 200 countries each year and unites birders, scientists, and local communities to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day. In this latest edition, Colombia once again topped the leaderboard, outpacing Peru (1,404 species) and Brazil (1,245).

Regions such as Amazon Orinoco and the Pacific were major contributors to the bird count, offering birders access to lush rainforests, mountains, and savannas, all in one destination.

"This achievement affirms our extraordinary natural wealth and our commitment to sustainability," said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, the country's promotion agency. "Birdwatching is more than a niche activity; it's a growing driver of sustainable development across our regions and a vital way we share Colombia's beauty with the world."

Explore the Wild Heart of Colombia's Natural Treasures

Colombia's leadership in the Global Big Day reflects more than just its biodiversity. With over 1,900 bird species, including 79 endemics, and a strategic location along major migratory routes, the country is uniquely positioned to offer one-of-a-kind birding experiences.

The Colombian tourism sector has embraced this potential, developing infrastructure tailored to birdwatchers, from specialized guides to eco-lodges and scenic trails. Through ProColombia, the country has launched birding routes, attended fairs like the Global Bird Fair, and hosted familiarization trips with U.S. and U.K. tour operators - Colombia's two main international tourism markets.

This focused investment is paying off. Birdwatching has become not only a conservation tool but also a vital source of income for local communities, connecting travelers with Colombia's incredible landscapes, wildlife, and culture.

Don't miss The Country of Beauty's wild side at the Colombia Nature Travel Mart this September. Register here .

SOURCE PROCOLOMBIA