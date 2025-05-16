D.R. Horton Now Selling In Harper Estates

Beautiful Harper Estates

Spacious Kitchens

New Homes in Avon

AVON, IN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- D.R. Horton's Indianapolis division is pleased to announce its newest community in Avon, Harper Estates , is now selling.

With homes starting in the mid-400's, homebuyers can choose from single family homes featuring open concept interiors and modern exteriors. This charming community is ideally located north of Rockville Road along Dan Jones Road. This community offers 29 homesites featuring both ranch and two-story floor plans ranging from approximately 2,278 to 3,182 square feet. Homes in Harper Estates feature 3 car garages, 9-foot first floor ceilings, cementitious siding, quartz countertops, sunrooms or covered patios, stainless steel appliances, America's Smart Home ® technology, landscaping packages and more!

In Harper Estates, homebuyers can experience the advantages of new construction, such as contemporary floor plans with ample storage, new home warranties for peace of mind and energy efficiency achieved through the latest construction practices and materials. Residents will enjoy the proximity to Avon Schools, shops and restaurants.

Demand for this stunning community is high, so don't delay. For more information on available homes in our new Harper Estates community, visit the community's website at or call 463-292-3068. We look forward to helping you find the home of your dreams!



About D.R. Horton: D.R. Horton,“America's Builder,” has been building families beautiful homes in desirable locations for over 45 years. America's largest homebuilder by volume since 2002, D.R. Horton has built more than 1,100,000 homes with quality, functionality, value and style in mind. For more information about D.R. Horton's Indianapolis division, please call 812-646-9389 or visit .

Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton has no control over school district assignments. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.

# # #



Media Relations

D.R. Horton, Inc.

+1 817-390-8300

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.