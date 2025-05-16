African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Held A Productive Meeting With H.E. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General Of The League Of Arab States

On the margins of the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, H.E. @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the AU Commission, held a productive meeting with H.E. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

They discussed strengthening AUC–Arab League strategic partnership in the areas of development,&diplomacy. The Chairperson briefed on the AU's ongoing efforts to promote political dialogue in Sudan&Libya,&support to stabilisation in Somalia.

They both underscored the importance of enhanced multilateral cooperation to address shared regional challenges.

H.E. Aboul Gheit extended an invitation to the Chairperson to visit the Arab League headquarters for further consultations&to advance concrete joint actions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).