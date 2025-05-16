African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Held A Productive Meeting With H.E. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General Of The League Of Arab States
On the margins of the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, H.E. @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the AU Commission, held a productive meeting with H.E. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.
They discussed strengthening AUC–Arab League strategic partnership in the areas of development,&diplomacy. The Chairperson briefed on the AU's ongoing efforts to promote political dialogue in Sudan&Libya,&support to stabilisation in Somalia.
They both underscored the importance of enhanced multilateral cooperation to address shared regional challenges.
H.E. Aboul Gheit extended an invitation to the Chairperson to visit the Arab League headquarters for further consultations&to advance concrete joint actions.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment