African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Met With H.E. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General Of The United Nations (UN)


2025-05-16 03:10:02
On the margins of the League of Arab States Summit in Baghdad, H.E. @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the AU Commission, met with H.E. @antonioguterres, Secretary-General of the @UN. They reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the AU&the UN, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in peace support operations,&coordinated engagement on the political process & preventive diplomacy.

