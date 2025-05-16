African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Met With H.E. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General Of The United Nations (UN)

On the margins of the League of Arab States Summit in Baghdad, H.E. @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the AU Commission, met with H.E. @antonioguterres, Secretary-General of the @UN. They reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the AU&the UN, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in peace support operations,&coordinated engagement on the political process & preventive diplomacy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).