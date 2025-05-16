African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Met With H.E. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General Of The United Nations (UN)
On the margins of the League of Arab States Summit in Baghdad, H.E. @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the AU Commission, met with H.E. @antonioguterres, Secretary-General of the @UN. They reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the AU&the UN, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in peace support operations,&coordinated engagement on the political process & preventive diplomacy.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
CommentsNo comment