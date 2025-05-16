Deputy President Paul Mashatile Undertakes An Official Working Visit To France

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will undertake an official Working Visit to the Republic of France from 19 – 24 May 2025, for the South Africa-France Investment Conference. The Visit is aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries and, most importantly, mobilising investments in order to realise the country's economic growth and transformation objectives.

South Africa and France enjoy cordial relations underpinned by a robust bilateral cooperation programme in areas such as Political Dialogue, Defence, Science&Technology, Energy cooperation, Education and skills development, Health, Transport, Arts and Culture, among others.

This Investment Conference will be held under the theme“SA-France: A Partnership for Mutual Prosperity” with the objective of attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), and financial resources focusing on key issues such as unemployment, poverty, inequality, climate change and transitions in the digital economy.

The Conference will be centred on eight main sectors, namely Energy, Infrastructure, Transport and Logistics, Finance, Tourism, Agriculture and Agro-Processing, Mining, as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT). There will also be breakaway groups, which will explore practical steps for projects and investments in these areas.

In addition, the Conference will consist of a high-level segment by Government officials who will lead on thematic discussions related to investment opportunities, policies, and the investment climate in South Africa.

The Deputy President is expected to have a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Mr Francois Bayrou, Prime Minister of the French Republic.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by Dr A Motsoaledi: Minister of Health; Ms S Ndabeni-Abrahams: Minister of Small, Business Development; Ms B Creecy: Minister of Transport; Mr G McKenzie: Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture; Ms Patricia de Lille: Minister of Tourism; Mr A Botes: Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Mr B Manamela: Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training; Mr Z Godlimpi: Deputy Minister Trade, Industry and Competition; and Ms S Graham-Mare: Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy.

