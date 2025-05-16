Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China’S Strategic Investments In Colombia’S Infrastructure Before The Belt And Road


2025-05-16 03:09:44
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs announced the nation's intent to join China's Belt and Road Initiative in 2025. However, Chinese investments in Colombia's infrastructure, particularly ports and roads, began years earlier.

These projects reveal China's calculated push to secure economic influence in Latin America. China targets Colombia's infrastructure to boost trade and connectivity. The 4G highway program, launched in 2014, addresses Colombia's poor road network.

Chinese firms, leveraging expertise and financing, secured key contracts in this initiative.
The Autopista al Mar 2, a 254-kilometer highway, connects Medellín to the Caribbean coast.

China Harbour Engineering Company holds a 25% stake in the $652 million project. The China Development Bank provided $418 million, with completion expected by mid-2025.
Similarly, Chinese companies dominate the Bogotá Metro's first line, a $4.3 billion project.

A consortium led by China Harbour, with an 85% stake, won the contract in 2019. The metro will cut travel time significantly by 2028. These investments, totaling over $3.1 billion across 60 projects, strengthen China's foothold in Colombia .



Over 100 Chinese firms operate in the country, employing thousands. Bilateral trade with China exceeds $8 billion annually. However, the U.S. expresses concern over China's growing influence.

Washington opposes international financing for Chinese-led projects in Colombia. This tension highlights Colombia's delicate balancing act between economic growth and geopolitical alliances.

Chinese investments create jobs and improve infrastructure but face scrutiny. Local communities report environmental issues and limited local hiring. For instance, Autopista al Mar 2 displaced residents, sparking demands for better engagement.

Colombia's infrastructure gap, with only 900 kilometers of dual-carriageway roads, drives its reliance on foreign investment. China fills this void, offering loans and expertise. Yet, critics question the long-term economic impact and debt risks.

Before the Belt and Road, China laid a foundation for influence in Colombia. The 4G highways and Bogotá Metro showcase strategic investments. These projects promise economic benefits but stir geopolitical unease.

Colombia navigates a complex landscape, leveraging Chinese capital for growth. The nation's infrastructure improves, but challenges like transparency and local impact persist. China's role in Colombia signals a broader shift in Latin America's economic dynamics.

MENAFN16052025007421016031ID1109559647

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search