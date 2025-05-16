403
Peru’S Economy Soars 4.67% In March, Defying Political Turmoil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's economy grows 4.67% year-on-year in March 2025, the Instituto Nacional de Estadística e Informática reports, beating analysts' 4.45% forecast.
This marks the strongest monthly gain since December 2024, driven by key sectors. Yet, political changes raise questions about sustained growth. Fishing jumps 29.12%, fueled by a 41.47% rise in anchoveta landings, boosting exports and manufacturing.
Mining, vital for Peru, climbs 7.04%, with copper, zinc, and silver production soaring. Construction grows 5.22%, supported by cement demand and public works, while manufacturing rises 3.2%.
The first quarter of 2025 sees 3.92% growth, far above 2024's 1.46%. Over 12 months, the economy expands 3.95%. This follows a 2023 recession, when GDP fell 0.55%, hit by weather and unrest. Recovery in 2024, at 3.33%, sets the stage.
However, a cabinet reshuffle clouds the outlook. José Salardi, economy minister for 100 days, exits abruptly, replaced by Raúl Pérez. Salardi's plans to streamline state operations and spur investment gain traction but face disruption.
Business leaders criticize Peru's frequent leadership changes. Despite challenges, the government targets 3.5% to 4% growth for 2025, among Latin America's highest. Stable inflation at 2% and rising consumption, up 3.5% in 2024, support this goal.
Exports surge 21.43% in November 2024, led by fish and minerals. Still, risks loom. Political uncertainty, with 2026 elections nearing, slows private investment. Global copper price drops could hurt mining.
Peru Outpaces Regional Peers Amid Growth Push
The government pushes deregulation and tax breaks to boost manufacturing and construction, but success hinges on stable leadership. Peru's low debt and fiscal discipline, with a 2.9% GDP deficit forecast, provide strength.
Agriculture grows 3.44%, commerce rises 3.9%, and transportation surges 8.82%. Only telecommunications dips 0.19%, hit by weaker telephony demand. This growth positions Peru ahead of peers like Brazil and Chile, both at 2.2%.
Yet, bureaucratic hurdles and labor costs challenge investment. The mercantile focus on exports and infrastructure drives progress, but political flux tests resilience.
March's 4.67% growth, aided by fewer holidays than in 2024, signals momentum. Peru's ability to maintain this pace depends on consistent policies. Investors watch closely as the nation balances opportunity with uncertainty.
