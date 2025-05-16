High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

High-Intensity Sweeteners (HIS) are sugar substitutes that provide a much sweeter taste than regular sugar (sucrose) while containing little to no calories. They are used in small quantities due to their intense sweetness, often hundreds of times sweeter than sugar. These sweeteners are commonly found in diet beverages, sugar-free foods, chewing gums, and pharmaceutical products. HIS can be artificial, like aspartame and sucralose, or natural, like stevia and monk fruit extracts. They are popular among health-conscious consumers and individuals managing conditions like diabetes and obesity, as they offer sweetness without significantly affecting blood sugar levels.

The global high-intensity sweeteners marke t is being driven by the growing incidence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes. As health awareness increases, more consumers are turning to sugar substitutes to manage weight and control blood sugar levels effectively.

According to the World Obesity Atlas 2024, the number of adults with obesity is projected to rise from 0.81 billion in 2020 to 1.53 billion by 2035, with 79% of cases expected in low- and middle-income countries. This surge is prompting food and beverage manufacturers to reformulate their products with low-calorie alternatives.

Consequently, the demand for high-intensity sweeteners is set to rise, especially in health-conscious and diabetic-friendly product segments.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among key players create tremendous opportunities

Strategic alliances and acquisitions among leading players are unlocking major opportunities in the global high-intensity sweeteners market. These moves enable companies to diversify their product offerings, streamline operations, and expand into emerging regions.

For example, in June 2024, Tate & Lyle acquired U.S.-based CP Kelco for $1.8 billion, significantly enhancing its portfolio with natural ingredients like pectin and specialty gums-key components in healthier food formulations. The acquisition is projected to deliver at least £40 million in cost savings and boost revenues within the first year.

Such consolidations reflect how industry leaders are leveraging strategic investments to meet growing consumer demand for natural, low-calorie sweeteners, while accelerating innovation and market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global high-intensity sweeteners market due to the increasing demand for healthier alternatives to sugar and growing awareness about the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption. The U.S. and Canada lead the market with high adoption of low-calorie, sugar-free products. Major players like Cargill and Tate & Lyle are heavily invested in the region, contributing to market growth. The rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes has fueled the demand for sugar substitutes in food and beverages, making North America a key region in the high-intensity sweeteners market.

Key Highlights



The global high-intensity sweeteners market size was valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 3.31 billion in 2025 to reach USD 5.18 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By type, the market is segmented into neotame, aspartame, advantame, acesulfame-K, sucralose, saccharin, steviol glycosides, monk fruit extract, and others. The aspartame segment owns the highest market share.

By applications, the market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, tabletop sweeteners, powdered drink mixes, carbonated drinks, supplement products, pharma products, and others. The bakery & confectionery segment owns the highest market share.

By end-user, the global high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into food & beverages, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals. The food & beverages segment owns the highest market share. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Hyet SweetTate and Lyle, PlcCelanese CorporationThe NaturaSweet CompanyThe DuPont CompanyPureCircleCumberland Packing CorporationMerisant US, Inc.Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Recent Developments

In May 2024, HOWTIAN introduced SoPureTM Andromeda, a proprietary range of stevia-based sweetener blends specifically designed for beverage applications. This innovation addresses the "three-body problem" of sugar reduction, i.e., achieving significant sugar cuts, replicating sugar's taste, and maintaining a clean, natural label.

Segmentation

By TypeNeotameAspartameAdvantameAcesulfame-KSucraloseSaccharinSteviol GlycosidesMonk Fruit ExtractOthersBy ApplicationsBakery & ConfectioneryTabletop SweetenersPowdered Drink MixesCarbonated DrinksSupplement ProductsPharma ProductsOthersBy End-UserFood & BeveragesNutraceuticalsPharmaceuticalBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa