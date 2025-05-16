Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-16 03:07:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:57 AM EST - MEG Energy Corp. : Acknowledges the announcement by Strathcona Resources Ltd. that Strathcona intends to make an unsolicited offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MEG not already owned by Strathcona or its affiliates. MEG Energy Corp. shares T are trading up $3.57 at $24.87.

