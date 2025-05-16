Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq, Palestine's Leaders Stress Arab Summit In Backing Palestinian Issue


2025-05-16 03:06:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 16 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and his visiting Palestinian peer Mahmoud Abbas hoped that the 34th ordinary Arab Summit would support Palestinian people and their right to establish their independent state.
Both sides have discussed sisterly historic relations, means of boosting them in all fields and Iraq's supportive stance to the Palestinian cause, Iraq's presidency said in a statement on Friday.
Rashid affirmed Iraq's backing to the full legitimate rights of Palestinian people, topped with the establishment of their independent state, it added.
He noted that the ongoing Israeli occupation forces' aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip requires a unified robust Arab position that expresses the effective support of and solidarity with, Palestinians.
Meanwhile, Abbas extolled Baghdad's hosting of the Arab Summit, due on Saturday, tomorrow, as a strategic platform to deliver Palestinians' voice to the Arab world and the international community. (end)
