Zelensky, Macron, Starmer, Merz, Tusk Hold Phone Call With Trump
Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov told this to journalists, Ukrinform reports.
"President Zelensky, President [Emmanuel] Macron, German Chancellor [Friedrich] Merz, Prime Minister [Keir] Starmer, and Prime Minister [Donald] Tusk held a phone call with Donald Trump. Details will be shared soon," he said.
According to Nykyforov, the main topic of discussion was the negotiations taking place in Istanbul.
Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, published on Telegram photos of the five leaders during the conversation.
The European Political Community summit is taking place today in Tirana, bringing together around 40 leaders.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Russian delegations are also holding talks today in Istanbul. According to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, the top priority for the Ukrainian side in the negotiations is a full, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire, which would serve as an indicator of Russia's willingness to engage constructively.
