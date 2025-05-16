Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine-Russia Talks In Istanbul Conclude

Ukraine-Russia Talks In Istanbul Conclude


2025-05-16 03:04:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul have concluded, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Following the meeting, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, made a brief statement to the press.

Photo: AA

MENAFN16052025000193011044ID1109559566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search