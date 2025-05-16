Macron: Russia Has No Desire To Cease Fire, We Must 'Step Up Pressure'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron believes that pressure on Russia must be intensified because it shows no willingness to stop the fighting.

The French leader made this statement at the opening of the European Political Community summit in Tirana on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"The last several hours have shown that Russia has no intention of ceasing fire, and if there is no increased pressure from Europeans and Americans to achieve this result, it will not happen spontaneously," Macron said.

He added that Russia seeks to resume discussions along well-known lines - conversations "that did not prevent war crimes and yielded no results."

Macron stressed that Europe lives under the threat of war and division.

"The foremost dimension of our security is geopolitical. There is a threat of disunity in Europe. And this is primarily driven by Russian aggression in Ukraine. Therefore, the fight we are all engaged in together, our 'Coalition of the Willing' that we created, and its ongoing efforts are crucial to achieving a ceasefire," Macron said, calling on Europeans to remain united.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also emphasized before the European Political Community summit in Tirana on Friday that the Kremlin leader had ignored the initiative of peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, clearly demonstrating his unwillingness to end the war. Therefore, pressure on Russia, including through sanctions, must be increased.