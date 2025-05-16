Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Deadly Attack Drone Added To AFU Arsenal

2025-05-16 03:04:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A new Ukrainian-made strike drone has been approved for use in the Armed Forces.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing a press release from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

“The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the Ukrainian-made Vespa-15 unmanned aerial vehicle for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Vespa means“wasp” in Italian.

It is stated that the Vespa-15 unmanned aerial vehicles are capable of covering distances of several tens of kilometers to a target with a significant combat load.

Read also: Russian drone attack damages two districts in Kyiv region

The drones of the complex have increased resistance to enemy electronic countermeasures. And the explosive“sting” of the Ukrainian Vespa can hit not only enemy manpower, but also armored vehicles, cars, field shelters, etc. The complex has modifications of drones to perform various tasks day and night.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in April, the Ministry of Defense authorized more than 120 units of equipment and weapons for use in the Armed Forces .

