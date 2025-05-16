Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Drop Explosives On Civilian In Beryslav

Russians Drop Explosives On Civilian In Beryslav


2025-05-16 03:04:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders used a drone to drop explosives on a 72-year-old resident of Beryslav, Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook .

The victim sustained a mine-blast injury, contusion and a forearm injury. He received medical assistance.

Read also: Injuries, damage reported as Russians shell Kherson

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of May 16, the Russian army attacked Kherson . In particular, explosives were dropped from an enemy drone on a civilian car, and there were wounded.

MENAFN16052025000193011044ID1109559559

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search