Russian Side In Turkey Voices Unacceptable Demands For Ukraine MFA
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said this during a media interview in Istanbul, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The Russian delegation voiced a number of things that are unacceptable to us. As you know, we have a long experience of negotiations with the Russians since 2014, and the Ukrainian delegation knows how to behave in these situations, how to cope with all the things we can hear from the Russian side. Our basic position has remained unchanged,” Tykhyi said.Read also: Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul conclude
As Ukrinform reported, a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in Istanbul today.
