Three Killed In Bajaur Village Over 'Honour' Motive, Including Two Women
According to police, the suspect, Zair Ali son of Gili Ustad, allegedly opened fire over a perceived issue of honour, killing Ghani son of Khaliq Jan and Hasna Bibi, wife of Muhammad.
Seventy-year-old Mashhoora Bibi, wife of the late Saleem Khan, was also critically injured in the firing. She was rushed to DHQ Hospital in Khar but succumbed to her injuries shortly after.
Also Read: Decades-Long Feud Ends as Mamond Tribes Reconcile in Bajaur
SHO Loi Mamund Police Station, Niaz Muhammad, confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and raids are underway to apprehend the accused.
Speaking to TNN, he noted that Bajaur has witnessed similar 'honour'-related killings in the past, with police successfully arresting suspects and bringing them to justice.
He further added that the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families after necessary legal procedures, and an investigation with the affected family is ongoing. Authorities have vowed to arrest the fugitives soon.
